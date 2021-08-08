Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, grappling with its most severe coronavirus surge yet, has reported more new infections and deaths across the country than on any other single day since the pandemic began. Health authorities on Sunday logged over 39,600 new cases as well as 542 deaths from the virus. The fatality count shatters the previous record set during Iran’s deadliest coronavirus surge that gripped the country last November, signaling the current wave will likely only get worse. The crush of new cases, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant, have overwhelmed hospitals. Iran’s sputtering vaccination campaign hasn’t helped matters. The government has resisted enforcing a national lockdown as pressure to take tougher action grows.