Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth. Kenta Maeda allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. He won for the first time since July 4. Alex Colomé pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Houston has lost four of its last five games.