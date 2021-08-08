Lanesboro holds annual Buffalo Bill Days weekend

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Centered in Lanesboro's historic Sylvan Park, there was much to do and much to see at this year's Buffalo Bill Days.

"If you live anywhere around Southeast Minnesota, Buffalo Bill Days is one of the most exciting summertime events in any town," said Melissa Schmidt, a member of the RavensFires.

The festival featured major events throughout the weekend such as parades and fireworks.

"We were in a parade today, we were throwing out candy, that's fun," said Teagan Reinhardt, a Lanesboro resident.

"I know it's been happening here for many years, and we've been playing for 20-25 years here," said Larry Schmidt, a member of the RavensFires.

"People are happy to get out, people are just happy to get out and see people and friends and people they don't see very often so it's a great event at Buffalo Bill Day's," said Mark Ruen of Fillmore County Pork Products.

The longstanding festival has run in honor of Buffalo Bill Cody performing his first ever Wild West show in the town.

"They have a committee of people that work together in this town, and they leave no stone unturned. They consider every aspect of activities for all kinds of people," said Schmidt.

Some vendors were raising money to give back to their local communities, in the form of a pork burger stand.

"Profits go back to the community. Whether it's donating meat to the food shelf, or here, the FFA of Lanesboro is, they get half the profits off this. We also donate to senior scholarships to kids going into the field of agriculture," said Ruen.

Others were happy to be surrounded by family and friends.

"That just warms our heart. It feels so good to sing to them, and have them sing with us," said Judy Havelick, member of the RavensFires.