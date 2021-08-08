Parade held in St. Paul celebrates gymnast Suni Lee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olympic gymnast Suni Lee was warmly welcomed back to St. Paul Sunday afternoon with a parade.

Members of the community celebrated her with an elaborate display of dancers and artists.

Lee was successful at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won the gold medal in women's gymnastics all-around. Along with a silver team medal, and a bronze on the uneven bars.

Several prominent leaders attended the parade, including Gov. Tim Walz.

"On behalf of all Minnesotans, congratulations and thank you," Walz said. "The grace and diginity and resilience and humility that you showed the world is a reflection on St. Paul and on Minnesota in the best way possible."

Gov. Walz previously announced July 30th 'Sunisa Lee Day'.