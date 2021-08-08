Protesters attack Polish police after man’s death in custody

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish protesters have thrown stones, bricks and other objects at a police station in a western Poland town in anger over the recent death of a man in police custody. Polish media reported that about 200 people gathered Sunday in front of police headquarters in the town of Lubin. At one point about 30 people stormed the building and police used tear gas on them. In response, demonstrators started throwing bottles and other objects at police officers and the building, breaking windows. Demonstrators also set fire to a garbage can, which was extinguished by firefighters. The protests were triggered by video that emerged of three officers who used physical force on a man who later died at a hospital.