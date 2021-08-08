Skip to Content

Thai man charged with killing, robbing Swiss woman

New
1:53 am National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have charged a 27-year-old Thai man in the murder of a Swiss woman on the tourist island of Phuket. The suspect confessed to the killing, and even spoke by telephone at a police press conference to admit his guilt and describe the crime. The suspect said he strangled her from behind near a waterfall, took around $9 and concealed her body with a sheet. He said he did it because he had no money and no work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators said Sunday they were able to trace the suspect using security camera footage, and that was found to have scratches and bruises on his body. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content