Zimbabwe floods Victoria Falls with vaccines to help tourism

3:19 am National news from the Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls usually teems with tourists who come to marvel at the roaring Zambezi River as it tumbles to the gorge below and sends up a mist that is visible from miles away. The waterfall is still mighty, but the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced visitors to a trickle. To promote Victoria Falls as a safe destination, the Zimbabwean government made vaccines available to all 35,000 residents of the town that shares a name with the waterfall. An estimated 60% accepted the offer. Although tourists have not returned in large numbers, Victoria Falls mostly has been spared the current wave of infections that has swept across southern Africa. 

Associated Press

