Cyclone watch: Rising Iowa St done with ‘ghosts of the past’

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sixth-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell got emotional at media day as he discussed players who signed when he had nothing to sell but a vision. The program is coming off its best season. Iowa State reached the Big 12 championship game, won the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 9 in the AP Top 25. Expectations are high again. Ten starters are back on offense and nine on defense. Tight ends Chase Allen and offensive lineman Sean Foster are among eight super seniors taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.