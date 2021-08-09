Isolated storms Tuesday; Cooler temperatures late this week

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threat of stronger storms should stay to the east of the Mississippi River in west-central Wisconsin. Tuesday looks to be our only chance in the near future of rainfall across the area.

Storms are expected to develop just east of Highway-52 Tuesday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely in areas in red above. Stretching from La Crosse east towards Milwaukee and Chicago. Right now, it appears most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa miss out on the severe weather on Tuesdasy.

A "Heat Advisory" is in place for several counties in NE Iowa. High temperatures south of the warm front Tuesday will warm into the middle and lower 90s with heat index values reaching above 100°. Areas just north of the warm front will sit steady in the middle 80s with heat index values reaching the middle and lower 90s because dew points are expected to reach the lower 70s. It will be an extremely muggy day Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected late this week. Highs will return to the middle and upper 70s through early next week.

RECAPPING THE RAINFALL THIS PAST WEEK:

Most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa saw a significant amount of rainfall this past weekend. Here at KTTC we received over 2.50" of rainfall from Friday through Monday morning. Officially at RST, we received 1.51" of rain through the weekend. Some areas in NE Iowa picked up 7-10" of rainfall this past weekend causing flash flooding problems in Floyd County. La Crosse also set an all-time wettest day on record with 5.59" of rain on Saturday.

Nick