Minneapolis police offer $180K reward in shootings of 3 kids

Minneapolis police offer $180K reward in shootings of 3 kidsUpdated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department is offering $180,000 for information about the separate shootings of three children this spring.
The three children are 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, and 6-year-old Aniya Allen.
Police say they were unintended targets of alleged gun violence between rival gangs. Ladavionne survived.
Trinity and Aniya both died.
The $180,000 reward is being offered through the state’s Spotlight on Crime fund and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
It’s the largest reward in the history of Spotlight on Crime. A billboard campaign featuring the reward will go up this week.