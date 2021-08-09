New sports facility is being built for Rochester group that helps with addiction treatment and recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester organization that helps people through addiction recovery has a new building being built on its campus.

The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is getting a new sports facility. Crews broke ground on Wednesday.

"It doesn't look like much now but this is going to be a 6,000 square foot gymnasium with basketball, pickleball and volleyball opportunities along with a cafeteria type setting for us to have different donor events and client events inside," said Tom Truzinski, Center Director for the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge in Rochester.

The organization houses men and women who are battling an addiction with drugs or alcohol.

Truzinski said having an athletic facility helps with recovery.

"When we get them working out. Their self-image goes up. Their self-esteem goes up. They learn a sober activity now that they can take with them when they leave here. And instead of going and using and abusing drugs and alcohol now, they have a sober activity that they can relieve pressure and stress on," he said.

Truzinski said he battled an 18-year addiction. And wants people who are struggling with an addiction to know there is always a way out.

"There's hope available. The trap. The prison that you're in. You don't have to live there. Really communicating with a loved one. Sharing that concern and asking for help is your first step. And it can lead to a whole new life. In fact, I've been living it for 26 and a half years," he said.

The new building is expected to be finished in February, 2022.

Truzinski said the total project costing $1.2 million. $800,000 has been raised so far. He also said four local donors and Mayo Clinic have provided the organization with a grant to help fund the building.

