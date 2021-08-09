Official: Protracted Afghan war Pakistan’s worst nightmare

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s national security advisor says a protracted war in neighboring Afghanistan is Pakistan’s “nightmare scenario.” He also slammed relentless blaming of Islamabad for the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. Moeed Yusuf says the U.S. needs to take the lead to get the Afghan government and the Taliban back to the negotiation table. He spoike to foreign journalists in the Pakistani capital. Yusuf says Pakistan is pushing the Taliban to return to negotiations, but its leverage is waning as the insurgent group gains more ground in Afghanistan. He says Pakistan hasn’t even been able to convince the Taliban to reopen the border crossing at Spin Boldak in southeastern Afghanistan.