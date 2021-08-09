Olmsted County pushed for more vaccination amid high transmission rates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the delta variant continues to rage on, the number of positive COVID-19 cases is growing, including locally.

Olmsted County, in addition to a few other counties in southeast Minnesota, is now seeing a high risk for transmission.

While the delta variant is making it difficult to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the CDC says much of the county is moving back into this high level of transmission.

"Our "R" factor is over 1.4, which means for every person that gets this virus they're passing it along to 1.4 other people," said Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein.

Getting into the high level of transmission means Olmsted County is seeing 100 or more cases out of 100,000 residents, which is less than one percent.

"Even just in Olmsted County through, we're going great," Thein said. "Lets just say that we're at 80 percent vaccination rate, well that still 30,000 people that haven't been vaccinated. So that's a lot of people. So if those 30,000 people get the virus in a short period of time, we could overwhelm our medical system."

Health officials say it's a combination of unvaccinated people and the highly contagious variant causing the increase in positive cases.

"Up until we got to a vaccine, was to try to protect the most vulnerable," Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs. "We can do that now by building a wall of vaccines around those that can't get vaccinated and to help blunt transmission, slow it down, and buy ourselves time so that children can get vaccinated."

And although the summer months have brought relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, behavior changes are still needed to slow down the spread.

"But it's really up to the public now to decide where this goes," Briggs said. "We are seeing both here and nationally that transmission is really being driven through people that are unvaccinated. We do have a large piece of the population nationally and children under 12 that don't have a choice on vaccine yet."

So as long as there are unvaccinated people, new variants of the COVID-19 virus are possible.

"So it's not surprising if we see variants," said Briggs. "We likely will see variants emerging up until the world gains a large amount of immunity."

Briggs says vaccination and continued mask use, regardless of vaccination status, will help us turn the curve downwards again.