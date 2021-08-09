River Flood Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Watch from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
The Flood Watch continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From Tuesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.
* At 4:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
