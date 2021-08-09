Rochester travelers and travel companies react to Canadian border reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- On August 9th, nonessential travel reopened to U.S. citizens wanting to travel to Canada for the first time in 17 months.

"Just take your precautions, and know that you can travel, and that it is safe to travel," said Jody Meyer, a travel consultant at Travel Leaders.

Like many members of the travel industry, Jody Meyer struggled to find business throughout the pandemic, as travel was mostly shuttered. With the reopening of the Canadian border for U.S. citizens, she is hoping for more success in the coming months.

"It's been hard having to cancel, rebook, take those dreams away from people for travel when it's being shut down," said Meyer. "The scenery in Canada is absolutely beautiful. It's one of those bucket list places that many people want to go to, so it opens the door to an excellent destination that we all need to experience at least once in our lives."

There are several requirements in order to cross the border into Canada. A U.S. passport, proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result completed within 72 hours of entering the country, are all needed.

All of this information must be included on a health pass, called the ArriveCAN app.

"That gives me a good feeling in regards to I'm going to be traveling with people that are not COVID positive. So, for me, it's a good thing," said Meyer.

The wait at the border crossing on Monday was nearly 3 miles long.

One Rochester resident had family traveling to Canada for the first time since the pandemic began.

"10:18 was the time they got in line, and they got through the border at 5:09 this afternoon," said Carole Winters, a Rochester resident.

Aside from the negative test, Winters said border crossing was pretty routine, and her family was excited they were finally going back North.

"We normally go up 3-4 times a year, so those were typical questions other than seeing the negative COVID test," said Winters. "None of us have been up there for close to two years. So, they wanted to go and check on the cabin, and make sure everything's okay.