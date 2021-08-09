Senator Tina Smith speaks on infrastructure deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Senator Tina Smith (DFL-MN) discussed the pending bipartisan infrastructure bill that the U.S. Senate is set to vote on this week and how it will help her home state of Minnesota.

The bill, which costs $1.2 trillion seeks to fund roads, bridges, and other things crucial to America's infrastructure.

DFL Senator Tina Smith said she will vote for the bill.

"This bi-partisan infrastructure bill which we are going to be voting on soon, is going to make a huge difference in Minnesota." Said Senator Smith. "I think about the communities that are worried about the safety of roads in Greater Minnesota. I think about the families that are having to drive to the nearby fast food restaurant to get access to broadband because they don't have it at home. I think about the water systems and the ports that we have such a great need to make improvements to. All of that is going to be included in this bill. It's going to contribute to the competitiveness of Minnesota and our country and it's going to create millions of jobs in the country. This is all really good."

After voting on the infrastructure bill, the Senate is set to vote also on a $3.5 trillion budget plan.