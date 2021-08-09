Survivors of Guatemalan mudslide face death or emigration

NUEVO QUEJA, Guatemala (AP) — The 1,000 survivors of a mudslide that buried a Guatemalan town are living in squalor, in a makeshift settlement that offers only hunger and death. To many, it seems emigration to the United States is the only way out. Their shacks are constructed with zinc sheets donated by a priest and wooden planks made from pine trees the villagers cut down, adding to the deforestation that, coupled with the climate change-fueled storm, led to the disaster. Children suffer from malnutrition; there is not enough farmland to till, and not enough food.