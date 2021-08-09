Temple attacked in Pakistan returned to Hindus after repairs

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a Hindu temple that was badly damaged last week by an angry crowd in central Pakistan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure. Monday’s development comes five days after a group of Muslims attacked the temple in Bhong, a town in eastern Punjab province. They were angry that a court granted bail to an 8-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a local religious school. The Hindu boy had been arrested after allegedly urinating on a carpet in a school library housing Islamic religious texts. The mob alleged the boy committed blasphemy, an act punishable by death in Pakistan.