Tornado in Grant County destroys, damages buildings

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (AP) - Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris after a tornado touched down near Boscobel destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.

Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night.

As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.

Grant County Emergency Management says no injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter.