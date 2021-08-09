UK tightens Belarus sanctions 1 year after ‘fraudulent’ vote

LONDON (AP) — Britain is tightening economic sanctions against Belarus as it seeks to punish President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for undermining democracy and human rights on the anniversary of “fraudulent” elections. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office says the measures target trade with Belarussian state-owned companies, government finance and aviation, including a ban on British firms providing technical assistance to Lukashenko’s fleet of luxury aircraft. The sanctions mark an escalation of sanctions against Belarus and its senior leaders imposed after a commercial airliner traveling from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in the Belarusian capital, where dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested.