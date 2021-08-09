University of Minnesota to require COVID-19 vaccines upon FDA approval

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The University of Minnesota will require vaccines for students upon approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a result of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and the approaching fall semester.

The University said it is elevating their "Get the Vax" plan to "Get the Vax" 2.0 in hopes for a normal fall semester.

"Get the Vax 2.0" plan consists of everyone wearing facial coverings in all indoor University spaces, and students required to get vaccinated upon FDA approval with appropriate exemptions.

The Senate Consultative Committee and other University leaders will be holding a meeting about Get the Vax 2.0 on Wednesday, August 18 at 9 a.m. to answer any questions people may have.

Details on timing and more information are being developed and will be shared by the University once decided.

In the meantime, faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to submit questions in advance using this form.