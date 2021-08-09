Veterans Home to Open in SE Minnesota

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Bringing a veterans home to southeast Minnesota has been a priority for the community and state leaders. An official ground breaking ceremony was held Monday to celebrate eight years of hard work and collaborative efforts.

"We're here today to celebrate our veterans who protect our country, who give us our freedoms," said Rep. Greg Davids (R).

"This is the first and for most, most important thing we can do is look after our veterans," stated Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R).

Governor Tim Walz joined state and federal lawmakers in the celebration.

"We have our straps and we have our differences, but when it comes time to staying inside the family on things like veterans' issues, there's no daylight between us," said Gov. Tim Walz (DFL).

The new facility will house 54 veterans and bring in around 80 new jobs to the Preston area.

"What we're doing here is able to provide a nurturing environment where people are going to get quality care where their families hopefully won't have to drive as far to be close to their loved ones," Rep. Hagedorn stated.

Many local veterans played a big role in making this project a reality.

"As I stand before you I am so honored and so humbled to be just a little part of this. Just a small part of this committee that worked so hard and got so much support locally, nationally, federally," said U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Ron Scheevel.

As a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, Governor Walz says the entire Minnesota Veterans Home project is a personal one for him.

"I got the chance to start this project on the federal side and finish it on the state side and that feels pretty… It feels like an accomplishment," said Walz.

This housing project for veterans is the first of three in southeastern Minnesota to break ground. Doors to the new facility in Preston are expected to open mid 2023.