With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

Sanderson Farms, the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. Restaurant chains, seizing on demand, have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand. Sales at Sanderson Farms soared more than 34% during the second quarter compared with the same three-month period last year.