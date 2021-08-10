Bangladesh vaccinating Rohingya refugees amid virus surge

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government and aid agencies have started vaccinating Rohingya refugees as a virus surge raises health risks in the camps. The delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, and the international Red Crescent said a national positivity rate of around 30% indicates the spread of COVID-19 is much higher. Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar for years. Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to arrange repatriations for the Rohingya. are too fearful to return home.