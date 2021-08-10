China recalls Lithuania ambassador in row over Taiwan office

BEIJING (AP) — China has recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and expelled the Baltic Sea nation’s representative to Beijing. The row is over Lithuania’s decision to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office under its own name. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory without the right to diplomatic recognition. Taiwan maintains informal ties with all major nations through a network of trade offices that act as de facto embassies. Taiwan and Lithuania agreed last month that the office in the Lithuanian capital will bear the name Taiwan, rather than “Chinese Taipei.” China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on Lithuania to “immediately rectify its wrong decision.”