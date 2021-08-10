City of Austin to require masks in city buildings

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Beginning today, August 10, masks will be required in all indoor public areas in City of Austin owned facilities regardless of vaccination status.

This requirement comes after Mower County moved into the high COVID-19 transmission rate on August 9.

Facial coverings will be required in City of Austin facilities such as City Hall, Fire Station, Police Station, Austin Public Library, Park and Rec facilities, Riverside and Packer Arena, Nature Center, etc.

The mask requirement will be in effect until further notice.