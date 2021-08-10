Fleeing fighting in north, Afghans crowd into Kabul’s parks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands have fled their homes in northern Afghanistan in recent days to escape fighting. Government forces are battling Taliban insurgents, who have been capturing towns around the north. Many families have flowed into the capital, Kabul, where they live on the streets or in public parks, with little food or water or medical help. Many fled to get out of the crossfire, but some also said that as the Taliban captured towns, they hunted down and killed male relatives of members of the police forces and quickly started imposing new restrictions on women. The exodus has fueled new international calls for a halt in fighting.