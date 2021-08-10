Group cites chemical concerns at military sites near bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An environmental group has released a new analysis of Defense Department records that has found the groundwater of at least nine military installations near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia is contaminated with high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.” The nonprofit Environmental Working Group released a report Wednesday on military sites along the bay and concerns about contamination, mostly from substances in firefighting foam. The group says it’s the first time an analysis of the concerns has been done publicly at installations across the nation’s largest estuary.