Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month. President Joe Biden was expected to make the announcement Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Emhoff will attend the opening ceremony for the Paralympics, which will be held from August 24 to September 5. About 4,400 athletes with physical disabilities from 160 countries are expected to compete. First lady Jill Biden attended the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games, which ended Sunday.