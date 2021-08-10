Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties.
In Iowa, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and
Clayton Counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is some uncertainty in this
temperature forecast, especially given the potential for clouds
and thunderstorms today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&