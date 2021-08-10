Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

Right when the coronavirus is roaring back in the United States, hospitals across the country are running short of beds and nursing staff. One person who suffered a heart attack was even bounced from six hospitals before finding an emergency room in New Orleans that could take him in. Joe Kanter, Louisiana’s chief public health officer, told state officials the situation is dire. In Florida, COVID-19 cases have filled so many hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. A nurses union official says the current surge in COVID-19 cases is causing some nurses to just quit.