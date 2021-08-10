How the U.S. Infrastructure Bill could improve Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the 1.2 trillion dollars bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill and sent it to the House.

The bill could help with several Rochester City projects.

"There are issues of infrastructure. Like transportation and transit that we would have interest in. Waste water treatment; our plant has aged out. We are in the process of doing some repairs now. They're quite expensive," said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

"The bill looks like it includes some funding for a program that we applied for; design funding for a bridge over sixth street to further connect the downtown waterfront south property and the developments," said Heather Corcoran, City of Rochester Legislative Policy Analyst.

The bridge would be placed along 6th Street SW and Broadway Ave.

Where the 6th Street bridge would be located



"We don't have one currently that connects over Broadway. To connect kind of where AMPI and K-Mart site is right now, to Soldiers Field. So crossing over," she said.

The purpose of the bridge provides more connectivity to that area.

"It would increase emergency response time, and cutting down on commuter time for those that use public transportation. It would be a really vital connection to further develop that property in the future," Corcoran said.

It could also help with the City's Rapid Transit Project.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL) has helped spearhead the broadband improvement part of the bill, which could have major benefits for people in rural areas.

"In Rochester, we always consider ourselves well covered with broadband, but I think what we learned during the pandemic is not everyone has equal access and that, that is necessary for our town to educate its children during a pandemic. But also to have a strong business climate and stay connected," Norton said.

The bill is expected to pass the House. It then goes to the President's desk for his signature.

RELATED STORY: Sen. Amy Klobuchar aims to improve broadband in Southeast Minnesota through U.S. infrastructure package