Iranian stands trial in Sweden for 1980s war crimes, murder

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iranian man is standing trial in Sweden charged with grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The trial of Hamid Noury comes just days after Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi took office as the highest-ranking civilian leader in the Islamic Republic. Raisi himself took part as a prosecutor in the “death commission” that executed as many as 5,000 people at the end of Iran’s bloody war with Iraq in 1988. According to Swedish prosecutors, Noury worked in July-August 1988 as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor in the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj, and allegedly took part in severe atrocities there.