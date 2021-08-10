Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco to cultivate ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister will fly to Morocco for a visit that will help cement ties between the two countries less than a year after they signed a deal to normalize relations. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Yair Lapid will head a delegation Wednesday of lawmakers and officials who will meet with Moroccan officials and inaugurate the Israeli Liaison Office in the capital, Rabat. The visit will be the first by an Israeli minister since the signing of the “Abraham Accords,” the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states: Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.