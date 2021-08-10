Mayor Norton selected for new state task force on shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was appointed to a new State Task Force on (Homelessness) Shelter Tuesday after it was established as part of the 2021 Housing Omnibus bill.

Norton was appointed by Cathy ten Broeke, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Director, Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The 24 members include positions dedicated to sheltering providers in Greater Minnesota and the seven-county metro area plus advocates for people experiencing homelessness and disabilities.

The group will meet for one year beginning this August to create two reports developing standards for the provision of shelter and examining the need for establishing state oversight of shelter.

The group is also required to make recommendations to the legislature for standards that will strengthen the shelter system.

The task force will be required to submit an initial report to the legislature no later than February 1, 2022 and a final report no later than August 31, 2022.

Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement:

“I am honored to have been selected to serve in this capacity. The topic of shelter and providing appropriate options and services for our community’s vulnerable, unsheltered population has been an important focus for me since I took office. I look forward to sharing what we have learned, and continue to learn, in Rochester and am eager to see Minnesota strengthen services in this area.”

A full list of task force appointments can be found here. The task force meetings will be open to the public. The first meeting will be held virtually on August 16, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Members of the community can sign up to watch the first meeting by using the link found here.