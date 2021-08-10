Milwaukee’s Summerfest to demand shot or negative COVID test

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One of the country’s most popular music festivals is going to require attendees to have a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the concerts. Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable. The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18. Last month, Lollapalooza, the giant music festival on Chicago’s lakefront, put in place restrictions similar to those Summerfest announced.