New Chicago Tribune editor promises more watchdog work

CHICAGO (AP) — A new executive editor promising to maintain a focus on accountability journalism will lead the Chicago Tribune, joining the newsroom months after a hedge fund took over the paper and others owned by Tribune Publishing. Mitch Pugh comes to the Chicago Tribune after eight years as the executive editor at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina. During his time as editor, the paper won a 2015 Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism. The paper also was named a finalist for four other Pulitzer Prizes. Editor-in-chief Colin McMahon is leaving the Tribune after 18 months.