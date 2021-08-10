Nigerian army says 335 Boko Haram militants have surrendered

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian army says hundreds of Boko Haram extremists have laid down their arms and surrendered following an offensive in the northeast. The military said Monday that two top commanders are among those who have disavowed the extremist group linked to the Islamic State group. Military spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu released photos of the men holding placards asking for forgiveness, and said the group’s chief bomb expert and his deputy were among those who turned themselves in. There have been several reports of militants surrendering since the reported death of the group’s leader Abubakar Shekau earlier this year.