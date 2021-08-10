Residents of Country Club Manor push for safety concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Works Department is holding a meeting Tuesday night in an effort to receive public input on the traffic concerns in the Country Club Manor area.

"Country Club Manor is at the top of our list right now," stated Sam Budzyna of Rochester Public Works.

After conducting a speed study for the area, Public Works says speeding is a large problem. Speeding and careless driving have actually been issues for several years according to local residents.

"When we moved here we sort of had younger children, but now we've come to a point where we have grandchildren here too and we're very nervous having them playing out front," said residents Phil and Nancy Arant.

Describing their street as more of a main road rather than what it is, a residential area.

"Sometimes I'll have to pull in and out of my driveway three or four times before I feel comfortable enough to back out," stated Nancy Arant.

Local residents say they are mostly concerned with the fact that Country Club Manor is in close proximity to two parks and a school, with some taking matters into their own hands.

"We've had neighbors who've actually stood out in their front yard with signs saying please slow down, but that only lasts as long as they're standing out there," said the Arants.

Public Works says it is going to come up with a plan after tonight's meeting and will hopefully meet with the community again.