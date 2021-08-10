Rochester pools see record attendance this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the summer is nearing its end, the City of Rochester pools are also approaching their closing dates.

More than 40,000 people flocked to Silver Lake Pool and Soldiers Field Pool this season thanks to free admission, stretches of hot days, and pool staff who gave 400 free swimming lessons. Organizers said the big numbers just drive home the fact that there is a big need for the pools, which almost didn’t open this season.

"The more lessons we can give, the better it's going to be for the community," Rochester Swim Club CEO Autumn Kappes said. "This summer has gone so fast. We have been so busy this summer."

There are 30 lifeguards on staff that work between Silver Lake Pool, Soldiers Field Pool and Rochester Recreation Center. The lifeguards have saved 100 people from drowning this season.

"Our lifeguards are tired," Kappes said. "They are superheroes, but are ready for a break."

Kappes said she hopes the city sees the need for improvements for the pools.

"These numbers show that the pools are needed," she said. "They are older and could benefit from some upgrades and other new features."

Silver Lake Pool closes on Aug. 22 and Soldiers Field Pool closes on Aug. 29. Online reservations are needed.

Swim lessons are closed for the season, but there are other lessons offered year-round through the Rochester Recreation Center.