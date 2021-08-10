UPDATE: Open house held between public works and Country Club Manor residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many residents expressed concerns about ongoing traffic problems in Country Club Manor Tuesday night.

"What happens is they just come barreling down the street, and they blow through the stop sign, and they don't think twice about it," said Laurie Rousseau, a resident of the neighborhood. "When pulling out of my driveway, I wonder if I'm gonna get to the grocery store or am I gonna end up in the emergency room."

"There's a little bit of everything for the crashes we've found: speeding and blowing through stop signs," said Josh Defrang, an engineering technician for Public Works.

One of the main grievances of the meeting was speeding. Throughout the city of Rochester, the speed limit is at 25 miles per hour. Signs were passed out to help educate the public on this recent change.

"They want some more speed signs that kind of monitor what the active traffic is," said Defrang.

"I think people just pick up their speed and don't pay attention but if you see signs, or lawn signs that say 25 miles an hour, I think that sticks a little bit and you'll slow down," said City Councilmember Mark Bransford.

The lack of awareness to this newer ordinance is what the open house is trying to fix.

"Unsigned, right now, is 25 in the city. But not everybody knows or cares, I guess some don't," said Bransford.

"We're trying to get the word out and trying to promote it to the point where it becomes a normal, everyday part of your life," said Defrang.

The open house is just one step towards improving traffic in the city.

"Is it the 25 mile an hour speed limit isn't doing its job, or is it just not being advertised well enough. And public works is here to get some feedback on, you know, people show up, look at maps, say 'here it's really bad, right here.' Where are the hotspots, and that helps city works narrow it down. Where to have extra signage or ask people to have signs in their yards," said Bransford.