Walz to lead trade mission to England, Finland in November

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to lead a trade mission to England and Finland later this year.

Walz will lead a delegation with about 30 representatives of the state’s medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology and education sectors Nov. 12-19.

Walz says both the United Kingdom and Finland are important trade partners with Minnesota.

Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, Economic Security Commissioner Steve Grove and First Lady Gwen Walz will travel with the governor.

Walz led a trade trip to South Korea in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.