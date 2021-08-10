Warm and muggy Wednesday; Cooler weather expected by the weekend

Temperatures Wednesday will warm to the middle and lower 80s in SE Minnesota and highs in NE Iowa could jump into the upper 80s by the afternoon. A slow-moving cold front is expected to move across the region Wednesday afternoon which could spark several isolated showers/storms. I think most of the rain/storm activity should stay to the southeast of our region.

The greatest storm potential for Wednesday will stretch from west-central Wisconsin into the Ohio River Valley Wednesday evening. Right now, it looks like SE MN and NE IA will miss out on the rainfall Wednesday.

With the passing cold front Wednesday, temperatures and dew points will drop heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s Friday through Sunday. Dew points should be steady in the middle and lower 50s over that three-day span. The conditions will be beautiful this upcoming weekend!

Temperatures will stay fairly seasonable heading into next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 70s. Dry weather will dominate the forecast through next Tuesday. Right now, I don't have any rain chances in the near future. Maybe an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon but the coverage area of those showers will be extremely small.

