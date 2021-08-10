Warm and muggy with strong storm chances today; cooler later this week

Humid with strong storm chances today

Warm air and rich, heavy humidity continue to build into the region today ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the Plains to our west. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 7:00 this evening for a portion of northeast Iowa where high temperatures will be in the 90s with heat indices around 100 in the afternoon. Southeast Minnesota won't be quite as hot, but it will still be rather warm and sticky. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s later today with dew points in the oppressively muggy low to mid 70s. Heat indices on the Minnesota side of the border will be in the lower 90s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be in the midday and early afternoon with slightly more widespread activity in the late afternoon and evening.