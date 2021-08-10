WHO, Guinea find at least 4 contacts of Marburg virus victim

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says at least four people have turned up as contacts of a man who died in Guinea from the Ebola-like Marburg virus. The UN health agency has deployed a team to the area to help Guinean authorities prevent an outbreak. The case reported late Monday amounts to the first in West Africa. It’s in a region near Guinea’s borders with Sierra Leone and Liberia that was hit by an Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2016 that killed at least 11,325 people. Previously Marburg outbreaks in Africa have erupted in Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.