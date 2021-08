PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- A female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi-truck just north of Pine Island.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on Northbound Highway 52 near 490th Street.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 23-year-old woman from Rochester was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, James Getty, 57, from Urbana, Iowa, was not hurt.