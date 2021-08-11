Belarus denies entry to US ambassador, cuts US Embassy staff

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus says it has rescinded its permission for the U.S. ambassador’s appointment and told the U.S. to cut its embassy staff in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions. President Joe Biden’s administration slapped Belarus with new sanctions Monday, the anniversary of last year’s election in Belarus that was denounced by the opposition as rigged. President Alexander Lukashenko responded to protests against his re-election to a sixth term with a sweeping crackdown. Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz on Wednesday denounced the U.S. sanctions and said Belarus has rescinded its earlier agreement to the appointment of Julie Fisher as the U.S. ambassador to the country. He says it also told Washington to cut its embassy staff in Minsk to five diplomats.