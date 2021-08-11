China market turns frosty for Taiwan books, as tensions rise

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — These days, just being an author from Taiwan could dash your chances of getting a book published in China. Since the election of independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, Beijing has conducted a pressure campaign against Taiwan, an island it considers its own. The political tensions have diminished chances for connections between readers on the two sides, who share the Chinese language and a similar cultural background, but live under vastly different political systems. Innocuous titles from Taiwan like a book on teaching children how to appreciate art appear to have fallen victims to those tensions. Publishers say it is not a blanket ban and that many Chinese publishers are self-censoring.