Dubai’s busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel. It’s handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The hub’s chief executive announced the decline on Wednesday, as more contagious variants of the coronavirus cut off its biggest source markets and continued to clobber the global aviation industry. However, he remained optimistic about the crucial east-west transit point as authorities gradually re-open Dubai’s key routes to the Indian subcontinent and Britain. The airport saw 86.4 million people squeeze through before the pandemic hit in 2019. It’s held the title of the world’s busiest for the past seven years.