Energy giant promises more perks in New Mexico utility case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A top executive with global energy giant Iberdrola is promising more perks if local governments and others in New Mexico clear the way for a proposed multibillion-dollar utility merger. Iberdrola’s chief development officer was the first to take questions Wednesday during a hearing on the proposed acquisition of Public Service Co. of New Mexico by Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid. Supporters say the deal could boost renewable energy development. Critics are concerned about Connecticut-based Avangrid’s track record of poor customer service and power outages among the utilities it operates on the East Coast. It will likely be fall before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission makes a final decision on the merger.